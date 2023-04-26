Preschool Ear, Nose, and Throat Problems Linked with Autism

April 26, 2023 -- Very young children who have common ear and upper respiratory problems appear to have an increased risk of being diagnosis of autism or showed high levels of autism traits, according to a new study.

The study’s data comes from the United Kingdom’s Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (ALSPAC), also known as the “Children of the 90s” study.

ALSPAC has tracked the health of more than 14,000 children whose mothers were resident in the Avon area, northwest of London, and were enrolled when pregnant between 1991 and 1992. The latest study on the cohort drew on data from more than 10,000 young children followed throughout their first 4 years. Their mothers completed three questionnaires between 18-42 months, recording the frequency of nine different signs and symptoms relating to the upper respiratory system, as well as ear and hearing problems.

The researchers connected these with later measures of autistic spectrum disorder.

The analysis, published in the journal BMJ Open, showed that, overall, 177 children (139 boys and 38 girls) had a probable diagnosis of autism, while those with autism traits – including problems with speech coherence, social and communication issues, repetitive and abnormal behaviors, and sociability – represented 10% of the sample with the highest trait scores.