By SeAndrea Collins, as told to Keri Wiginton I’m 38 and I’ve had myasthenia gravis (MG) for over 20 years. A good life is still possible. I enjoy my work as a third-grade teacher and the time I spend with my husband, our teenage son, and my friends and family. So did I learn to pace myself with MG? That’s a good question. Now that I’ve lived with it for so long, I can tell when it’s OK to push myself and when I need to pull back. But I overdid it a little more when I was younger. I said, “Yes, yes, yes,” when I should have said no.

Slowing Down, Not Stopping My story goes back to 2002 when I was 17 and a freshman at Purdue University. The first signs of weakness showed up around Christmas. My left eyelid started to droop. I got double vision a couple of months later. Then I got tired just crawling into my bunk bed at night. Symptoms only worsened from there.