Nerve 'Zap' Pulls Patient From Vegetative State

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- By stimulating a nerve that stretches from the abdomen to the brain, French researchers have restored a significant measure of consciousness to a brain-damaged 35-year-old car accident victim who had spent 15 years in a vegetative state.

This case may change conventional thinking about vegetative states. Currently, it is generally believed that if someone is in a vegetative state for more than a year, it's irreversible, the study authors noted.

After implanting a nerve stimulator into the patient's chest, investigators spent a month stimulating the vagus nerve. This nerve is a key pathway in brain-body circuitry. It plays a central role in a number of essential functions, including waking and alertness.

"After one month of vagal nerve stimulation [VNS], the patient's attention, movements and brain activity significantly improved," said study author Angela Sirigu.

The patient went from what had been a vegetative state to a substantially more responsive "minimally conscious" state, she said. Sirigu is a neuroscientist and director of the Institute of Cognitive Sciences in Lyon, France.

Sirigu noted that "after VNS, the patient could respond to simple orders that were impossible before." For example, he was able to follow an object with his gaze or turn his head when asked.

Post-stimulation, the patient was also newly able to "sustain attention," said Sirigu. For example, for the first time in 15 years, the patient could actually stay awake while being read to or react with surprise when presented with a "threat," such as when someone suddenly approached his bed.

What's more, brain scans revealed that VNS sparked a notable increase in a particular type of brain rhythm activity (called the "theta EEG signal") in those regions of the brain long-linked to the control of movement, body sensation and awareness.

And that, said Sirigu, means that "brain plasticity and brain repair is still possible, even when hope seems to have vanished."

Sirigu and her colleagues reported their findings in the Sept. 25 issue of Current Biology.

The study team noted that while patients can sometimes spontaneously recover from a vegetative state, many do not.