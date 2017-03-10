20 Percent of U.S. Teens May Have Had a Concussion

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- As many as one in five U.S. teens may have suffered a concussion, and contact sports might often be the cause.

That's the conclusion of new research that included more than 13,000 teens. It also found that nearly 6 percent of teens reported having more than one concussion.

These findings show that the number of middle school and high school students who will suffer a concussion in their lifetime is greater than thought, said lead researcher Phil Veliz.

"The prevalence of concussions may be much higher than what is reported from emergency room data," said Veliz, a research assistant professor at the University of Michigan.

"Participation in contact sports shows a strong association with reporting a diagnosed concussion," he added.

These findings suggest a greater need for prevention efforts in schools and communities, "particularly with respect to interscholastic sports and youth sport organizations that operate outside the school environment," Veliz said.

However, at least one specialist questioned the findings because of the study design.

Dr. John Kuluz is director of traumatic brain injury and neurorehabilitation at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. His first concern is that the question about concussion was only added to the survey in 2016, so it's not possible to see if a trend exists or to compare it with previous years, he noted.

Second, the report asked participants to report diagnosed concussions, but isn't clear who made the diagnoses, he said.

Finally, self-reported data is always suspect, because it's subjective, Kuluz said. It relies on participants to remember and report accurately, which is not always the case, he noted.

For the study, Veliz and his colleagues collected data from more than 13,000 boys and girls in grades 8, 10 and 12, who took part in the 2016 Monitoring the Future survey.

The survey is done annually in schools across the country.

For the first time, last year's survey included the question: "Have you ever had a head injury that was diagnosed as a concussion?"