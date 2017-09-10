Breakthrough Possible for 'Lorenzo's Oil' Disease

By EJ Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Oct. 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Boys affected by a rare but deadly neurological illness made famous by the movie "Lorenzo's Oil" may have new reason to hope, with gene therapy showing long-term promise in a new study.

The disease, called adrenoleukodystrophy, affects about one in every 21,000 boys and occurs when boys lack one copy of the X chromosome. This leaves them unable to manufacture a protein that helps break down certain fatty acids. Acid buildup then begins to attack nerves, muscles and the brain.

Most boys with the disease do not reach adulthood.

Until now, the only viable treatment has been a kind of stem cell therapy, but it comes with dangers and only one in five boys with the disease can find a suitable stem cell donor.

But the new gene therapy, reported online Oct. 4 in the New England Journal of Medicine, gets around that problem. Doctors remove the boy's own stem cells, genetically alter them in the lab so they now carry the missing gene behind adrenoleukodystrophy, and then inject the altered stem cells back into the patient.

Fifteen of the 17 boys who tried the therapy in the new study are neurologically stable and have no disability two years later, according to a team led by Dr. Florian Eichler, of Harvard Medical School in Boston. All of the boys had a severe form of the disease, affecting the brain.

Writing in a journal editorial, Dr. Marc Engelen, of Emma Children's Hospital in Amsterdam, said that he believes the treatment "will have a positive impact on the lives of our patients."

"For many years, gene therapy has shown great promise, but clinical applications have always seemed just beyond the horizon," Engelen wrote. But the new approach "appears to be poised as a real treatment option for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy," he added.

Paul and Liliana Rojas, of Dover Plains, N.Y., have two sons -- Brian, 7, and Brandon, 10 -- affected by adrenoleukodystrophy. Because the therapy is only effective when used early in the disease, Brian was able to get the treatment while his older brother was not, the couple told the Associated Press.