Chuck Norris Says MRI Contrast Agent Poisoned Wife

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, action star Chuck Norris alleges his wife was poisoned by a chemical used in MRI imaging scans.

According to the suit, Gena Norris became weak and tired and developed incapacitating attacks of pain and a burning sensation after being injected with gadolinium to improve the clarity of her MRIs, the Associated Press reported.

Gadolinium is a metal found in contrast agents used in many MRIs.

The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court by Cutter Law, which has recently filed number lawsuits on behalf of people who it also says have been affected by gadolinium poisoning, the AP reported.

Studies have shown that gadolinium is retained by organs such as the brain, bones and skin.

In a statement last year, the American College of Radiology said gadolinium-based contrast agents have been used in more than 300 million patients worldwide since the late 1980s and provide "crucial, life-saving medical information," the AP reported.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it found no evidence that retained gadolinium was harmful. A European Union agency announced the same finding in July but still recommended suspending use of some gadolinium contrast agents as a precaution.