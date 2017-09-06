More Middle-Aged Americans Already 'Impaired'

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Nov. 13, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- As early as middle age, many Americans have problems with dressing, grocery shopping and otherwise caring for themselves -- and for some, it leads to a progressive decline, a new study finds.

The study, of nearly 6,900 middle-aged adults, found that roughly 1 in 5 developed a "functional impairment" before age 65. That meant they had difficulty with routine self-care or daily tasks such as bathing themselves and making meals.

Though those types of disabilities are common among elderly people, the new findings show that middle-aged people often have similar issues -- and they do not always recover.

That had been a big question going into the study, according to lead researcher Dr. Rebecca Brown: "Is functional impairment in middle age a temporary phenomenon, or does it have consequences later?" Brown is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

For many people in the study, their impairment did have consequences. Overall, 16 percent of middle-aged participants with impairments got worse over the next 10 years, and 19 percent died.

The better news, Brown said, was that many people either remained stable or got better. In all, 28 percent regained their function and remained disability-free for the rest of the study period.

The findings are published in the Nov. 14 issue of Annals of Internal Medicine.

The study did not break down the specific causes of people's disabilities, but 43 percent of those who developed a disability had arthritis, and a similar percentage were obese.

Low-income adults also faced higher risks, Brown pointed out. There could be multiple reasons for that, she said -- from higher rates of chronic health conditions to less access to medical care.

What does it all mean?

For starters, any problems with self-care in middle age should probably be seen as a "red flag," said Dr. Thomas Gill, a professor of geriatrics at the Yale School of Medicine. "It's a sign that a person is potentially vulnerable," said Gill, who wrote an editorial published with the study.