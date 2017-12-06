Some Use LSD As Brain Boost, But Dangers Remain

Dec. XX, 2017 -- Paul Austin believes there is a responsible way to take LSD, and he makes his living telling people how.

The founder of a company called The Third Wave isn’t advocating that people take enough of the drug to go on psychedelic “trips” popular in the '60s. Instead, his company promotes a trend that’s gaining popularity among the Silicon Valley set: microdosing.

Microdosing LSD involves taking small doses of the drug -- also known as lysergic acid diethylamide or acid -- on a regular schedule.

Proponents say it boosts creativity, productivity, and overall emotional and psychological well-being without the trip. It’s attracting attention for its use in places like California's Silicon Valley as way to boost work performance.

“I was more in touch with my senses of touch and smell. I went to dinner with friends, and it was a bit easier to connect and talk with them,” says Austin, 27. "I did a little bit of work, and it was easier to eliminate social distractions, stay off social media, and dial into my work.

But some skeptical doctors say there is no published research yet on the effects of microdosing. Law enforcement officials also make clear that possession of LSD -- for any reason -- remains a crime.