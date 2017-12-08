Firms Race to Find New Ways to Scan Brain Health

When typing rhythm becomes inconsistent, Samzelius says, it can show researchers something about the brain.

NeuraMetrix recently collaborated with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to monitor how 154 people typed for 90 days -- 87 people with Parkinson’s and 67 healthy people. He says his technology was able to tell who was healthy and who had Parkinson’s. He also could identify patients whose disease was being well managed and those whose symptoms were poorly controlled. Samzelius says he can also tell when patients have changes to their medication and whether those changes are working. The company says it's preparing its results for publication.

“The theory is that typing, which is likely our strongest habit, is hardwired into our brains. As the brain gets attacked by disease, the hardwiring will break, but it will break very slowly and in very small increments,” he says.

Samzelius says he’s hopeful that typing cadence may show the earliest signs that a brain is in trouble -- years and perhaps decades before current tests can.

As the brain gets attacked by disease, the hardwiring will break, but it will break very slowly and in very small increments.

The test only measures typing cadence, he stresses. It doesn’t track the content of what what’s being typed. Keystrokes are erased before the results are recorded.

Drug companies are already adopting the technology, Samzelius says, to help them know when a drug isn’t working so they can cut their losses.

That impressed a panel of judges at the summit’s Brainnovations competition, which was billed as a kind of “Shark Tank” for new brain technologies.

“If we can identify signals of treatment response early, that would be huge,” said Adam Haim, MD, chief of the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda, MD.

Samzelius says he hopes to use the technology to help detect brain diseases in their earliest stages, when treatment may be most effective.

He says he’s looking to partner with researchers who are studying people who carry the APOE4 gene, which makes them more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease, to test the technology for early Alzheimer’s detection.

He says monitoring and results will cost $30 per person per month.