Brain Zaps May Help Curb Tics of Tourette Syndrome

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.

The procedure, called deep brain stimulation (DBS), improved tic severity by nearly half in 171 patients with uncontrolled Tourette symptoms at 31 hospitals in 10 countries.

"That's an impressive number," said senior researcher Dr. Michael Okun, chair of neurology and co-director of the Movement Disorders Center at the University of Florida's College of Medicine. "To get that much improvement in these symptoms is difficult when using medication or behavioral therapy."

With DBS, brain surgeons run thin electric leads to specific regions of the basal ganglia, a cluster of nerves in the brain related to motor control and behavior, Okun explained.

Doctors then apply electricity to the brain circuits they've most closely linked to Tourette, to try to control the patient's tics.

"We're eavesdropping on the brain and trying to find the circuit responsible for adversely affecting the patient's quality of life," Okun said. "We then introduce electricity into the brain to change the way these circuits function."

However, the procedure still needs more work. More than a third of patients experienced adverse events, most often slurred speech or a pins-and-needles sensation.

These side effects occur when electricity meant for one brain circuit unintentionally spreads to other nearby nerves, Okun explained.

"The circuits we want to drive or suppress are frequently next to circuits we don't want to disturb," Okun said. Future research will focus on improvements to electrical leads so they will more precisely deliver current to targeted brain circuits, he said.

Tourette patients are typically treated using medications and speech or behavioral therapy. An estimated 300,000 U.S. children -- about 1 out of every 160 -- are affected by Tourette, according to the Tourette Association of America.

Another option for severe Tourette cases is deep brain stimulation, which also is used to treat many other motor disorders, including Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and multiple sclerosis, experts said.