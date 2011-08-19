Excess Salt May Hurt Your Brain, Too

Jan. 29, 2018 -- Salt has for years been cited as a cause of high blood pressure. Now new research suggests high-salt diets may harm your brain, too.

The latest study to show a link between a high-salt diet and memory and thinking problems was done in mice. But earlier research on humans suggests a link between high-salt diets and brain health as well.

In the newest study, researchers fed mice either 8 or 16 times the normal amount of salt in their diet. Within 8 to 12 weeks, the mice showed signs of memory and thinking problems. They had trouble telling new and familiar objects apart. It got harder for them to get through mazes. And they couldn't build a nest as well. These behaviors are all central to a mouse’s interaction with the world.

“We translate that in humans to activities of daily living, and that’s what we would call severe cognitive impairment or dementia,” says Costantino Iadecola, MD, a professor of neurology and neuroscience at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City and the study’s lead researcher.

For humans, the impairment would be like having memory problems, disorientation, and not being able to dress, cook, pay bills, or do other everyday things.

Iadecola says the amount of salt he and his colleagues fed the mice was extreme. It likely would be 5 to 6 times the salt in a typical American diet.

But he says “no one knows exactly how much salt Americans eat, because most of it is hidden in processed foods or restaurant foods. I’m sure it’s grossly underestimated.”

Also, mice showed the same level of impairment no matter which of the two high-salt diets they ate. That suggests to Iadecola that less salt could cause the same problems: “I suspect that you can get cognitive impairment from even lower levels than we used.”