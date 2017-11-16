Concussions Drive Dementia Risk Decades Later

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A serious head injury may increase the risk for dementia even decades later, a new, large study suggests.

A traumatic injury to the brain -- such as a concussion from a sports collision or a motor vehicle accident -- is already associated with short-term risk of dementia. But the new research finds that, although the risk decreases over time, it still continues for many years.

"The main finding is the strong association between a previous traumatic brain injury and the risk of dementia," said the study's senior author, Peter Nordstrom.

"The association is stronger for more severe or multiple traumatic brain injuries, and the association persists for more than 30 years after the trauma," added Nordstrom, a professor of geriatric medicine at Umea University in Sweden.

This isn't the first study to link traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) and later problems with memory and thinking. A number of studies have looked at professional athletes -- such as football players, boxers and mixed martial arts fighters -- and have found a connection to later serious brain troubles. These include dementia or chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease.

As with previous studies, this one can't yet prove a cause-and-effect relationship or point to exactly how a TBI might trigger later dementia.

This study did, however, look at a very large number of people from the general population in Sweden. It began with more than 3.3 million people aged 50 or older in 2005.

From that group, the researchers found more than 164,000 people who had brain injuries serious enough for them to seek care at an emergency department from 1964 through 2012, Nordstrom said.

The investigators also looked at more than 136,000 people who were diagnosed with dementia during the study follow-up period.

The researchers matched each of the people in those two groups with two healthy people to serve as a control group.

A third group consisted of almost 47,000 siblings pairs, of which only one sibling had experienced a serious head injury.