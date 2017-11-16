Drug Might Be Safer For Dementia Psychosis

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The "overmedication" of agitated dementia patients -- with the use of powerful antipsychotic drugs -- is an ongoing issue in U.S. health care.

Now, British researchers say they may have found a medicine that helps ease those symptoms, but in a much safer way.

The newer antipsychotic pimavanserin appears to ease psychosis symptoms in people with Alzheimer's disease without the serious side effects caused by current antipsychotics, according to a study funded by the drug's maker.

According to the researchers, psychosis affects up to half of the 45 million Alzheimer's patients worldwide, and that percentage is even higher among patients with other types of dementia.

Currently, there is no approved safe and effective treatment for this common symptom. Standard antipsychotics are widely used, but they can also raise the risk of falls, stroke and even death, and have been linked to a doubling in the rate of brain function decline, according to the study authors.

One study released earlier this month found that, given these concerns, the percentage of long-term U.S. nursing home residents receiving antipsychotic drugs fell from about 24 percent in late 2011 to less than 16 percent in 2017. But advocates for patients say the rate should still be much lower.

"Psychosis is a particularly terrifying symptom of Alzheimer's disease," explained Clive Ballard, the lead author of the current study.

"People may experience paranoia, or see, hear or smell things that are not there. It's distressing both for those experiencing the delusions and for their [caregivers]," said Ballard, who is professor of age-related diseases at the University of Exeter in England.

The new phase 2 clinical trial included 180 Alzheimer's patients with psychosis. Ninety of them took pimavanserin and 90 were given a placebo, over a three-month period. The study was funded by Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which markets pimavanserin under the brand name Nuplazid.

Reported Feb. 12 in Lancet Neurology, the study found that pimavanserin seems to alleviate psychotic symptoms without many of the side effects seen with standard antipsychotics.