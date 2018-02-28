Kids With Severe Brain Injuries May Develop ADHD

MONDAY, March 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Young children who sustain a severe head injury may struggle with attention problems as they grow older, researchers say.

A new study reports that kids who sustained a severe traumatic brain injury around ages 3 to 7 are three and a half times more likely to develop attention deficit hyperactivity disorder by the time they enter middle school.

"Those kids had a risk of developing attention problems later on in their recovery," said lead researcher Megan Narad.

"By that point, I think a lot of people consider these kids recovered from their injury, but really there's a chance they could be developing some new problems later on," said Narad, a psychology fellow at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Prior research has shown that kids with severe head injuries are more likely to have attention problems following their injury. In fact, ADHD is the most common psychiatric disorder among children with a history of serious brain injury.

But up to now, the longest-term studies have only followed children for around two years. This study tracked 81 brain-injured kids an average of seven years, "when they're getting ready to go to middle school and are considered to have recovered from their injury," Narad said.

These young kids had not suffered simple concussions, which are the most common form of traumatic brain injury, Narad said. To be in the study, they had to have a brain injury more severe than a concussion, one that prompted at least one night spent in the hospital.

Researchers followed up with the youngsters to see if they developed symptoms of ADHD by the time they entered middle school. The investigators also compared them with a control group of 106 children who'd been hospitalized around the same time for an orthopedic injury.

Kids with ADHD display an ongoing pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity that interferes with functioning and social relationships. They may also act impulsively. In the United States, it's estimated that 8 percent of children have ADHD, the researchers noted.