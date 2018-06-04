Older Brains Can Create New Cells Too

THURSDAY, April 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Contrary to popular thought, older adults' brains can churn out just as many new cells as younger brains do, a new study suggests.

Using autopsied brain tissue, researchers found that healthy older adults had the same capacity to create new cells in the brain's hippocampus region as young adults did.

The hippocampus is involved in regulating memory and emotions, and it typically shrinks in people with Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

The new findings give a snapshot of the healthy aging brain -- and it's a "positive" one, the researchers said.

In general, old and young brains were capable of making the same number of new neurons from more primitive "progenitor" cells in the hippocampus.

"It's good news that these cells are there in older adults' brains," said lead researcher Dr. Maura Boldrini, an associate professor at Columbia University in New York City.

That's not to say that the brain of a healthy 79-year-old looks exactly like the brain of a healthy 29-year-old.

For example, the investigators found that older adults' brains had less "angiogenesis" -- or new blood vessel growth.

So it's not clear whether the new brain cells would have the same connections, or function the same as younger adult brain cells do, noted Dr. Ezriel Kornel. He is an assistant clinical professor of neurosurgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City.

But Kornel, who was not involved in the study, said the findings offer a "hopeful" message.

"Even as we age," he said, "we still have the capability of producing new neurons."

More research is needed to understand what factors can help "stimulate" greater neuron production or better connectivity in older brains, Kornel added.

Lab research has found that in aging rodents and non-human primates, the hippocampus loses its ability to churn out new cells. But studies of the human brain have come to conflicting conclusions.

That's partly because researchers weren't always able to account for any brain diseases people might have had before death, Boldrini explained.