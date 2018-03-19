Wrist Device Shows Promise for Hand Tremors

FRIDAY, April 20, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A wrist device that stimulates nerves in the arm may bring some relief to people with hand tremors, a preliminary study suggests.

The research involved more than 100 patients with essential tremor -- a neurological condition that causes trembling in the hands, legs, head or trunk. Researchers found that the wrist device, worn a couple times per day, reduced the severity of most patients' hand and arm tremors.

It also made routine daily tasks a little easier, the investigators added.

They stressed, however, that the study is preliminary, and it's not yet known whether the therapy can bring lasting benefits.

"This is a very early study, and there are still lots of questions," said lead researcher Dr. Rajesh Pahwa, of the University of Kansas Medical Center.

"I think the biggest concern long-term is that patients could develop a tolerance to the stimulation," he said.

Dr. Vicki Shanker is a neurologist at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in New York City. She was not involved with the study but reviewed its findings.

She agreed that it's "unclear if patients will have sustained benefits from this therapy."

But, Shanker said, "the initial findings certainly warrant larger studies, and will likely be met with great enthusiasm by the essential tremor community."

Essential tremor affects upwards of 7 million Americans, according to the American Academy of Neurology. Its cause is unknown, and there is no cure.

Medications, including certain blood pressure and anti-seizure drugs, can help control the tremors. But their use is often limited by side effects, Shanker said.

When drugs fail, another option is deep brain stimulation (DBS), where electrodes are placed in a specific brain region that helps control muscle activity. A pacemaker-like device, implanted under the collarbone, can then continuously send electrical pulses to the brain area -- blocking the signals that cause the tremors.

But while DBS can work, many patients want options that are less invasive, Shanker said.

Given that, the early results with the new wrist device are "exciting," she said.