Girl With Rare Disease Races Time Via Virtual Tech

Nine-year-old Ellie McGinn is in a race against time.

The Arlington, VA, girl has a very rare genetic disorder called LBSL that affects her brain and spinal cord. It mostly strikes children, slowly worsening their ability to walk, stand, and coordinate their movement.

Without treatment, most children with the disease need walking aids or wheelchairs by their teens. And while there are adults living with the disease, it has no cure and can be fatal.

Ellie’s beaten the odds so far. Six years ago, she was one of the first patients to try an experimental mix of antioxidants and amino acids that has kept her disease from getting worse.

Now, she’s the first patient in the world with LBSL to test new remote technology aimed at gathering key data about her life-threatening disease.

“We just want to be on the forefront of medicine, and with tests like this, we feel like we are. We’re putting in place all the steps we need to get to a cure,” says Ellie’s mother, Beth McGinn.

Ellie’s parents are working with doctors at the Kennedy Krieger Institute in Baltimore on research for new medicines that will hopefully lead to a cure before the fourth grader’s condition gets worse. So on a recent Tuesday after school, McGinn had one of her many appointments with her medical team.

But instead of traveling the hour and a half to the clinic, she came home from school, had a snack, tucked a pink stuffed bear under her arm, and shuffled over to the kitchen table to talk with her doctors via video chat.