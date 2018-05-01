Nearby Lightning Shut Down a Woman's Brain Implant

TUESDAY, May 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A European woman who needed an implanted brain device got an unwelcome side effect during a storm: Nearby lightning switched the device off.

Experts say the phenomenon is likely rare, and the deep brain stimulator device worked fine again once it was turned back on by doctors.

Still, it's a hazard worth looking out for, medical experts said.

While this is the first such event recorded, "a thunderstorm is a common natural phenomenon; therefore, the present case draws attention to the potential danger of lightning strikes [for implanted device users]," said study co-author Dr. Dusan Flisar, of the University of Ljubljana, in Slovenia.

Such battery-powered devices are called neurostimulators, deep-brain stimulators or implantable pulse generators (IPGs), Flisar's team explained. The devices are used to treat a number of movement disorders (such as Parkinson's), as well as some mental health conditions, for patients who do not get sufficient relief from medications.

IPGs are typically implanted just under the muscle or skin in the upper chest. They deliver electrical impulses to electrodes in those areas of the brain that are targeted for treatment.

However, prior research has shown that IPGs can be affected by electromagnetic fields generated by electrical devices at work, home and in the hospital, the study authors pointed out.

This new case shows that lightning might also pose a threat to IPGs.

The researchers said a 66-year-old woman received one of the devices to help control her neck dystonia, a painful and involuntary contraction of muscles. She had used the device -- to good effect -- for five years.

However, during a thunderstorm, lightning hit the electrical network of her apartment building with such force that her television and air conditioner were both burned and destroyed.

"The patient realized that something was wrong only one hour after the storm subsided, when the dystonic tremor in her neck reappeared," the researchers explained.

Checking her IPG, the woman noticed the "Power On Reset" warning had appeared, so she took the device to a clinic and found that the lightning had turned it off. Luckily, the device was otherwise undamaged.