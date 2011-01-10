Are Concussions Tougher on Athletes With ADHD?

THURSDAY, July 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Young athletes with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) might be at higher risk of developing depression and anxiety symptoms after a concussion, a preliminary study suggests.

The study, of nearly 1,000 college athletes, found those with both ADHD and a history of concussion scored higher on measures of depression and anxiety. That was in comparison to athletes without ADHD and those with the disorder but no history of concussion.

ADHD is a brain disorder linked to impulsivity and inattention. The study findings don't prove it makes athletes prone to lingering mental health effects after a concussion, however.

The athletes were evaluated at one time-point, said lead researcher Robert Davis Moore, of the University of South Carolina. So it's possible that those with ADHD and a past concussion had higher depression and anxiety levels before the head injury.

"This study is a starting point," Moore said. "It tells us this is something that requires longitudinal studies."

He was referring to studies that would follow athletes over time, to see whether those with ADHD are more vulnerable to lingering effects if they do sustain a concussion.

Dr. Michael Goldstein is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology who was not connected to the study.

He agreed the findings do not prove a cause-and-effect relationship, but raise questions for further studies -- such as whether athletes with ADHD might be more "sensitive" to other concussion symptoms.

Goldstein said it's too early to know whether athletes with ADHD should take any special action to manage a concussion.

Each year, close to 330,000 U.S. children and teens land in the emergency department for head injuries related to sports or play, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since both ADHD and concussions are common, Moore said, it's important to know whether ADHD might make young athletes more vulnerable to lingering effects from the head injury.

The more immediate symptoms of concussion include headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue and confusion. Typically, they improve within a few days, according to the CDC. But for some people, recovery takes weeks or months, and emotional symptoms like sadness and anxiety can arise.