Dizziness Could Be A Sign of Dementia Risk

WEDNESDAY, July 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Are you a middle-aged person who tends to feel a little woozy when you stand up?

If so, new research suggests you might need to worry more than most about developing dementia later in life.

The study focused on a condition called orthostatic hypotension -- where blood pressure drops sharply when a person stands up quickly. That can trigger sudden symptoms like dizziness, lightheadedness and blurry vision.

The condition is common in elderly people -- affecting about 30 percent of those aged 70 and older, based on a recent study. It is much less prevalent in younger adults, but when it happens there is cause for concern.

Researchers found that middle-aged people with the blood pressure condition were 54 percent more likely to develop dementia over the next 25 years, versus those without the condition.

The reasons why are not entirely clear, according to senior researcher Dr. Rebecca Gottesman. She's a professor of neurology at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

But, Gottesman said, research has shown that health conditions affecting the blood vessels -- including high blood pressure and diabetes -- are also linked to a higher risk of dementia. It's thought that impaired blood flow to the brain might be why.

So in theory, Gottesman explained, repeated episodes of orthostatic hypotension could contribute to dementia risk by temporarily lowering the brain's blood supply.

On the other hand, she said, in relatively younger people the condition could be a sign of generally poorer health and greater medication use.

"Many medications -- for high blood pressure and other conditions -- can cause these drops in blood pressure," Gottesman noted.

Her team tried to account for those other medical conditions. But, she said, it's not possible to account for everything.

The study included over 11,700 U.S. adults who were followed from the late 1980s, when they were in their 40s and 50s, until 2013. At the outset, they were tested for orthostatic hypotension -- having their blood pressure measured while lying down, and then again after they stood up.