Brain 'Plasticity': Boy OK After Drastic Surgery

TUESDAY, July 31, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The developing brain of a growing child has incredible ways of compensating for the loss of an essential brain region, a new case study shows.

A young boy has retained his ability to recognize faces even though surgeons removed one-sixth of his brain, including the region that normally handles that task, his doctors said.

Essentially, the other side of the 10-year-old's brain has shouldered the added burden of facial recognition on top of its normal duties, in an astounding feat of adaptation.

Even more compelling, the boy's intellect, visual perception and object recognition skills have all remained age-appropriate, even with a large portion of his brain gone.

"In a child's brain, there is the potential for this kind of reorganization and recovery," said senior researcher Marlene Behrmann, a professor with Carnegie Mellon University's Center for the Neural Basis of Cognition. "A child's brain is still undergoing dynamic change. It can find these novel solutions."

Brain surgery was last option

Four years ago, surgeons operated on the boy's brain to stop his terrible and uncontrolled epileptic seizures.

The 6-year-old boy had a benign brain tumor in his right occipital lobe, which processes information related to the left visual field, Behrmann said. The tumor had caused epileptic seizures from age 4, and no medication could control the seizures.

Doctors worried that if left unchecked, the seizures could harm brain development and potentially threaten of the life of the boy, a bright and curious kid referred to as "U.D." in the case report.

To stop the seizures, doctors removed the right occipital lobe, essentially taking away a third of the right hemisphere of his brain.

The cure worked, but it came at a cost.

What was lost

The boy permanently lost his ability to see anything within his left visual field. The world to the left of his nose simply isn't there.

"When that part of the brain is removed, there is no receiving area for information coming from the left visual field and it's lost," Behrmann said. "That is a sad finding from this case."