Suicide Risk Higher in People with Brain Injury

TUESDAY, Aug. 14, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Traumatic brain injury can trigger a daily struggle with headaches, neck pain, dizziness and thinking problems that may drive some to suicide, researchers report.

That risk more than triples in the first six months after a traumatic brain injury (TBI), and it stays significantly higher over the long term, a new Danish study suggests.

The finding is based on an exhaustive review of Danish health and death records. The data included all residents of Denmark who were at least 10 years old between 1980 and 2014 -- more than 7 million people in all, including almost 35,000 who died by suicide.

While the study shows that suicide among traumatic brain injury patients "is still a very rare event," according to lead author Trine Madsen, it also underscores that the impact of both mild and severe TBI on overall quality of life does appear to increase the risk.

Madsen is a post-doctoral fellow with the Danish Research Institute for Suicide Prevention Psychiatric Center in Copenhagen.

Traumatic brain injury is a change in brain function resulting from a blow, jolt, bump or other head injury. Besides causing physical problems, it can also lead to difficulties with memory and concentration.

While suicide risk was greatest in the first six months after a traumatic brain injury, beyond that, it was found to be double or more -- depending on severity of the injury, the researchers said.

Even seven years after their initial injury, TBI patients still faced a 75 percent higher risk of suicide than people who had never had a brain injury, the findings showed.

Madsen and her colleagues found that just over 10 percent of the 34,529 people who died by suicide during the study period had sought treatment for at least one of three types of brain injuries.

Those included mild TBI, meaning a concussion; a skull fracture, without a TBI diagnosis; and severe TBI, meaning head injuries with evidence of structural injury to the brain. (No information was collected on people who might have had a brain injury but did not seek medical attention.)