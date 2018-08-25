U.S. Sen. John McCain Dies of Brain Cancer

Aug. 25, 2018 -- U.S. Sen. John McCain -- a GOP presidential nominee, prisoner of war, and maverick politician -- died Saturday. He was 81 years old.

The longtime Arizona senator died of brain cancer complications. His family announced on Friday that McCain would stop treatment. A statement from his office said his wife, Cindy, and other famiy members were with him when he died.

"Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years," read the statement.

McCain had not been seen in Washington since last Decmeber, and spent his last few months at home in Arizona.

In 2017, doctors removed a blood clot above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. During that procedure, they found a brain tumor known as glioblastoma associated with the clot.

Doctors removed the tumor and said scans show it had been completely removed. But brain tumors can also spread on a microscopic level into brain tissue. The former Naval aviator then began radiation and chemotherapy.

In his first interview after his diagnosis, McCain told the radio program The Mike Broomhead Show in August 2017 that he was hopeful.

“Fine, fine, fine, it’s a tough challenge, you know, of course,” he said. “I’m getting the best care you could possibly have, I’m eating well, I’m feeling fine, getting plenty of exercise. I expect Congress to go out here pretty soon, and I will be back in September.”

McCain’s diagnosis came at crucial time for the U.S. Senate. McCain made an impassioned speech about both parties working together to help Americans. A few days after that speech, he voted “No” on a health care bill to weaken the Affordable Care Act that he said was being pushed through the Senate.

In a news release from his office, he said, “From the beginning, I have believed that Obamacare should be repealed and replaced with a solution that increases competition, lowers costs, and improves care for the American people.