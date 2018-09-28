Spinal Implants 'Very Promising' for Paralysis

Oct.1, 2018 -- The phones have been ringing off the hook at the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation since the news broke that an electronic device put into the spinal cord of several paraplegic patients allowed them to take steps.

“People are wanting to know how they can sign up,” says Susan Howley, executive vice president of research for the nonprofit started by Christopher Reeve, the late film star paralyzed in a horseback riding accident. “So many of them are desperate. The wisdom was simply these people were hardwired at injury , and no matter what we did , it wouldn’t improve on ability to function. This is saying all is not lost.”

Howley and several other researchers stressed that the findings – announced last week by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, UCLA , and the University of Louisville -- while promising, are preliminary.

“It needs to be kept in perspective,” she says, “These were a limited number of case studies, not large clinical trials. But it’s safe to say the findings are very promising.”