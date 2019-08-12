Stem Cells and Health Advances: Where Are We Now?

First in a two-part series about stem cells.

Aug. 12, 2019 -- Anna Kuehl sat in her home near Los Angeles, feeling grateful as she looked out at the ocean.

"Before, I couldn't see the ships," says the 79-year-old. Now, [even] at night, I can see all the ships, tiny ships, even before my husband, Hans, does."

For years, Kuehl had noticed a slow loss of the vision in her left eye. Gradually, it got worse as a dark, blurry area blocked her central vision. She was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a vision-robbing condition in which the cells of the macula, part of the retina, weaken.

Slowly, it robbed her of the ability to do everyday activities. "I did the finances in our family,'' she says, "but I couldn't do that anymore." Hiking, one of her passions, became cumbersome. Worse, there is no effective treatment for the type she has, which is known as dry macular degeneration.

Then, in October 2017, she entered an early clinical trial to test a stem cell remedy for macular degeneration. Surgeon Amir H. Kashani, MD, at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, implanted a stem cell patch -- basically an ultrathin scaffold with cells that would replace ones that had disappeared.

It worked. Kuehl sees better -- she's back to hiking, other everyday activities, and enjoying beating out her spouse on seeing the tiny ships first.