Test Given at 8 May Predict Brain Health in Old Age

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- If you were good with words and puzzles at age 8, you're likely to fare well on tests of mental acuity at age 70, too.

That's among the findings of a new study that followed the thinking abilities of a group of Britons born in the 1940s. Researchers found that their performance on standard cognitive tests at age 8 predicted their performance around age 70. People who scored in the top quarter as kids were likely to remain in that bracket later in life.

"Cognition" refers to our ability to pay attention, process information, commit things to memory, to reason and to solve problems.

And it's no surprise, experts said, that there is a correlation between childhood and adulthood skills.

However, no one is saying that your brain-health destiny is set in childhood, according to senior researcher Dr. Jonathan Schott, a professor of neurology at University College London.

In this study, for example, education also mattered. Older adults who'd gone further in their formal education tended to score higher, regardless of their test performance as children.

A number of past studies have linked higher education levels to a lower risk of dementia. And the new findings bolster that evidence, said Rebecca Edelmayer, director of scientific engagement at the Alzheimer's Association.

"It's really unique to have data like this, from a cohort that was followed for 60 years," said Edelmayer, who was not involved in the study.

Why would education matter in dementia risk? It's not certain, but Dr. Glen Finney, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, explained the "cognitive reserve" theory: Dementia is marked by the buildup of abnormal proteins known as "plaques" and "tangles." In people with more education, the brain might be better equipped to compensate for such damage, allowing it to function normally for a longer period.

It's also thought that mental engagement later in life might hold similar benefits. That could mean "challenging yourself to learn something completely new" -- like studying an instrument or a foreign language, said Finney, who directs the Geisinger Health System's Memory and Cognition Program in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. He was also not part of the study.