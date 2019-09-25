FRIDAY, Nov. 15, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans believe they are likely to develop dementia -- and they often turn to unproven ways to try to better their odds, a new study suggests.

In a survey, researchers found that almost half of Americans in their 50s and 60s believed they were at least "somewhat likely" to develop dementia. Yet few -- 5% -- said they had talked to their doctor about ways to lower their risk.

Instead, one-third or more were taking fish oil, vitamin E or other supplements to help ward off memory decline -- even though none have been proven to have such benefits.

"It certainly seems like people believe that supplements or fish oil help preserve their memory," said lead researcher Dr. Donovan Maust, a geriatric psychiatrist at the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor.

Maust said that might reflect "excitement" over initial research suggesting that certain supplements might ward off memory decline -- excitement that wasn't tempered when later studies failed to show benefits.

The findings, published online Nov. 15 in JAMA Neurology, are based on 1,019 adults aged 50 to 64 who were surveyed in 2018. They were asked whether they thought they were "somewhat likely," "very likely" or "unlikely" to develop dementia in their lifetime.

Overall, 44% believed they were somewhat likely, while 4% chose the "very likely" option.

How accurate were they? It's hard to say, since the terms are vague, according to Keith Fargo, director of scientific programs and outreach for the Alzheimer's Association.

But, he added, it would be reasonable for anyone to see themselves as somewhat likely to develop dementia: Around 10% of Americans aged 65 and older have dementia; the rate soars to roughly one-third among people aged 85 and up.

Fargo, who was not involved in the study, said that more can be gleaned by looking at the responses of different groups of participants.

For example, black Americans were much more likely than whites to see themselves as unlikely to develop dementia: 63% endorsed that belief, versus 49% of white respondents.