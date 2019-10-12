Man Who Inspired Ice Bucket Challenge Dies

Dec. 10, 2019 -- The man who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised awareness about the neurodegenerative disease ALS has died.

Peter Frates was 34. His death was confirmed by his family on Monday, NBC News reported.

Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012. He helped create the Ice Bucket Challenge, a social media sensation in which people shared videos of themselves being drenched by buckets of ice water and asking for donations to the ALS Association.

The association says the challenge raised more than $200 million worldwide, NBC News reported.

Frates, a former Boston College basketball player, never complained about his ALS and instead viewed it as an opportunity, according to his family.

"A natural born leader and the ultimate teammate, Pete was a role model for all, especially young athletes, who looked up to him for his bravery and unwavering positive spirit in the face of adversity," his family said in a statement. "He was a noble fighter who inspired us all to use our talents and strengths in the service of others."

More than 17 million people participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge, resulting in 2.5 million donors to ALS causes, Brian Frederick, vice president of communications for the ALS Association, told NBC News.