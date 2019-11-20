THURSDAY, Jan. 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Kertisha Brabson's mom rushed to the hospital after being told her adult daughter was acting out of her mind.

"She was talking out of her head, dancing like she was at a concert," recalls Kertease Williams. "She was trying to get out of the room. They had to have a nurse in her room around the clock because she would try to leave."

Neither woman could know it, but this incident in September 2018 was the start of an ordeal that would leave Brabson in a coma for seven months. Doctors thought she was brain-dead.

Brabson, now 31, had anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis. This is a rare disease in which the immune system attacks the brain and disrupts normal brain signaling. It first affected her ability to think clearly, but soon she was suffering from relentless seizures.

"She was having something like 20 seizures a day for six months, rapid seizures over and over and over" while comatose, Williams said.

The woman bounced from hospital to hospital as doctors tried to figure out what was wrong with her. Williams said her daughter was moved at least six times.

Brabson, herself a mother of two, emerged from her coma on April 7, 2019, after doctors at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center were able to quiet her immune system and calm her seizures.

"She's doing wonderfully," said one of her physicians, neurologist Dr. Shraddha Mainali. "She's independent, and she's looking forward to going back to working part time as a dental assistant."

Tumor in an ovary

Brabson, who lives in Alliance, Ohio, hadn't felt right for months. She was sleepless, lethargic, anxious and confused, struggling to put words together into sentences.

It got so bad that her sister took her to the hospital, and then called their mom when Brabson's condition deteriorated further.

Williams rushed to Alliance from her home in Cleveland to help her stricken daughter, who soon fell into a coma.

"We just didn't know what was taking over my daughter's life and her body," Williams said. "We didn't know what was happening to her."