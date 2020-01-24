Brain Stent Could Cut Odds for a Second Stroke

THURSDAY, Feb. 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- For decades, artery-opening stents have helped prevent heart attacks, and new research suggests they might also help prevent strokes in the brain.

In a new study, the self-expanding, intracranial Wingspan brain stent seems effective over the long term in reducing stroke patients' risk of a subsequent stroke and death.

Intracranial stents are tiny mesh tubes that are permanently implanted to open clogged brain arteries and improve blood flow to the brain.

The new study looked at medical registry data on recurrent stroke or death in more than 150 stroke survivors who'd received a Wingspan brain stent.

The stent appeared to cut risks in half, said American Heart Association (AHA) president-elect Dr. Mitchell Elkind.

"After a year, there was a low risk of recurrent stroke or death in these patients compared to what we would expect historically," Elkind said. "So, about 9% or so of the patients had a recurrent event, compared with what we would expect to be closer to about 20%."

He stressed that this study wasn't a "gold-standard" randomized clinical trial. Still, "this is promising, and it suggests that for some patients, the benefits of stenting may be better than what we would expect if we treated them [in the traditional way]," according to Elkind, who is also professor of neurology and epidemiology at Columbia University in New York City.

One previous study found a 2.6% stroke and death rate within the first few days after patients received the Wingspan stent, but this new study looked at longer-term outcomes.

The new research relied on a database used in the prior, short-term study, and was led by Dr. Michael Alexander, professor and vice chairman of neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, in Los Angeles.

The study tracked outcomes for 152 patients with narrowed arteries (atherosclerosis) treated at 16 U.S. centers. All were treated with the Wingspan stent, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines for its use.

The study was presented Thursday at the International Stroke Conference, in Los Angeles.