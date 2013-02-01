The Power of Fiction on the Mind

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, March 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's not unusual for a fictional character to ring such a chord that their story shapes your life.

Think of educators inspired by Robin Williams' character in "Dead Poets Society," lawyers drawn to the profession by Perry Mason or Atticus Finch, or health professionals motivated by the doctors on "ER" or "Grey's Anatomy."

Now researchers think they've figured out why fiction can so strongly affect a person's reality, thanks to a brain study using the fantasy TV show "Game of Thrones."

It turns out that when you strongly identify with a fictional character, you're activating the same region of the brain that you use to think about yourself and those closest to you, researchers report.

"People really do internalize those experiences and draw on them, almost as if they've had those experiences themselves," said lead researcher Timothy Broom, a doctoral student in psychology at Ohio State University. "They're using the same neural mechanism by which they access autobiographical information."