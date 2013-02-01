Zombie Genes Spur Brain Cells to Grow After Death

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When people die some cells in their brains go on for hours, even getting more active and growing to gargantuan proportions, new research shows.

Awareness of this activity, spurred on by "zombie genes," could affect research into diseases that affect the brain.

For the study, researchers analyzed gene expression using fresh brain tissue collected during routine surgery and found that, in some cells, gene expression increased after death. The investigators observed that inflammatory glial cells grew and sprouted long arm-like appendages for many hours after death.

"Most studies assume that everything in the brain stops when the heart stops beating, but this is not so," said corresponding author Dr. Jeffrey Loeb. He is head of neurology and rehabilitation at the University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine.

Gene expression is the process by which the instructions in DNA are converted into instructions for making proteins or other molecules, according to Yourgenome.org.