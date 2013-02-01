1 in 4 U.S. Teens Has Had a Concussion

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, May 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly one in four American teens has suffered at least one concussion, according to new research.

And though more teens are self-reporting sports-related concussions, visits to the emergency room for these traumatic head injuries fell between 2012 and 2018.

"One reason that could explain why adolescents who participate in sports saw an increase in self-reported concussion could be due to greater awareness of these types of injuries," said study author Philip Veliz. He is an assistant research professor at the University of Michigan School of Nursing, in Ann Arbor.

For the study, his team looked at nearly 53,000 students in grades 8, 10 and 12, and found that self-reported concussions rose between 2016 and 2020. Specifically, in 2016, 19.5% of teens said they'd experienced at least one concussion; by 2020 that number had risen to 24.6%, the findings showed.

"Self-reported concussions could be increasing given that both children and parents have greater knowledge with respect to these injuries," Veliz said. "We have seen a greater effort in the U.S. to educate the population regarding the risks associated with head injuries, and may have greater knowledge with respect to symptoms associated with these types of injuries."