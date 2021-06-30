The Genius of Recognizing a Familiar Face

July 16, 2021 -- That flash of familiarity we feel when we see someone we know has long fascinated and stumped scientists, who have been unable to pinpoint what is happening in the brain. But for the first time, researchers are now reporting a new class of cells they say is responsible.

The discovery goes against the prevailing understanding in neuroscience that diverse areas of the brain must communicate with each other to process information. Instead, this study shows that one region of the brain appears to be operating for the sole purpose of identifying people we know.

It was thought that a single brain cell -- called the grandmother neuron, because of its ability to identify familiar faces, like a person's grandmother's -- would be discovered, but that has yet to happen.

Have researchers at last found the long-elusive "grandmother" neuron?



Maybe.https://t.co/T7KugAIkRg



They have not, however, figured out why her cookies always taste better.#grandmothers pic.twitter.com/zfFhRUJb5T — Learning & the Brain (@learningandtheb) July 14, 2021

The problem is so entrenched in neuroscience that senior author Winrich Freiwald, PhD, a professor of neurosciences and behavior at the Rockefeller University in New York City, says that when one scientist wants to ridicule another's argument, they dismiss it as "just another grandmother neuron," or unproven theory.

Now, in an obscure and understudied area of the brain, Freiwald says they have found the closest thing to a grandmother neuron in cells capable of linking face perception to memory.