When Are Head Injury Risks Highest for Young Soccer Players?

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Young soccer players have more head impacts during practices but experience more severe head impacts during games, a small, preliminary study shows.

The findings could help devise ways to improve head impact safety in youth soccer, according to the researchers.

"Headers are a fundamental component to the sport of soccer. Therefore, it is important to understand differences in header frequency and magnitude across practice and game settings," said study author Jillian Urban, from Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"Practices are more amenable to change than games. Therefore, understanding how we can restructure practice to reduce head impact exposure while teaching fundamental skills needed to safely play the sport is critical to improving head impact safety in the sport," Urban explained in an American Academy of Neurology news release.

In the study, her team followed eight soccer players, ages 14 and 15, for two seasons. Each player wore a custom-fitted mouthpiece sensor during all practices and games, and the researchers used a time-synchronized camera to record all activities on the field and pinpoint head impacts.