Earliest Childhood Memories Can Go Back Even Further

Aug. 2, 2021 -- Most people probably have more early childhood memories than they are fully aware of, and retrieving those early experiences is easier to prompt than previously thought, according to Carole Peterson, MD, of Memorial University of Newfoundland in St. John's, Canada.

Most people have more memories from their preschool years than is widely believed, says Peterson, who has been studying childhood amnesia — the total or relative lack of early memory — for more than 20 years.

"We had this model that there was one memory that essentially is the beginning, the watershed, the boundary, and that's the start of your event memory," explains Peterson. But most people likely have more childhood memories than they are currently recalling and could go back even further, says Peterson, who recently wrote a review of research into early memory.

When people are asked to recall more memories, they often start self-cueing and are able retrieve even earlier events. In fact, Peterson's research has shown that a person's earliest memories — confirmed by parents — often occurred a year earlier than reported, so at an average of 2-and-a-half years of age, rather than 3-and-a-half.