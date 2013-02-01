Grandmother's Brain In Sync With Her Grandkids'

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Grandmothers can have a strong bond with the little children in their families — and the connection even shows up on brain scans, researchers say.

The investigators embarked on a unique study, looking at the brains of older women — not for signs of dysfunction, as with dementia, but to study their connections with their grandchildren.

"What really jumps out in the data is the activation in areas of the brain associated with emotional empathy," said study author James Rilling, a professor of anthropology at Emory University, in Atlanta. "That suggests that grandmothers are geared toward feeling what their grandchildren are feeling when they interact with them. If their grandchild is smiling, they're feeling the child's joy. And if their grandchild is crying, they're feeling the child's pain and distress."

The researchers wanted to understand the brains of healthy grandmothers and how that may relate to the benefits they provide to their families.