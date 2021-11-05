Nov. 29, 2021 -- Forward thinking -- a kind of rapid-fire contingency planning in the brain -- seems like an obvious skill to deploy in games against an opponent with predictable moves. But a new study suggests that people do this just as much when they face an unpredictable adversary.

Plenty of previous research has documented how people use forward thinking for non-social tasks like navigating unfamiliar terrain or planning family vacations. The new study, published in eLife, offers fresh evidence of how people can also use forward thinking in an effort to exert control over social situations.

For the new study, researchers asked 48 people to sit in brain scanners while playing different versions of a classic bargaining exercise known as the ultimatum game that requires people to fight over how to share $20. Games always started with one player offering $5 to their opponent.

In the predictable scenarios, rejection of this offer would be met with a $2 increase and acceptance of this offer would be met with a $2 decrease. But in the unpredictable scenarios, there was no logic to how much the offer might increase or decrease in response to acceptance or rejection. Contestants played 40 rounds, alternating between these scenarios.