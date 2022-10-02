Feb. 10, 2022 -- With the recent news that comedian Bob Saget's death was due to head trauma, apparently from an accidental blow to the head, doctors say any injury to the head needs to be taken seriously.

Head injuries include any damage to the skull, scalp, or brain caused by trauma. When the brain is affected, it is called a traumatic brain injury, or TBI. About 1.7 million people in the U.S. each year have a TBI. Many others have less serious head injuries.

Saget, 65, died Jan. 9 in Orlando, FL. Law enforcement authorities said no foul play was involved and there were no signs of drugs. This week, his family said an investigation concluded he died of a head injury.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the family said, according to published reports. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

To better understand how head injuries can turn deadly, and what to watch for, WebMD asked for advice from Joshua Marcus, MD, a neurosurgeon who specializes in stroke and brain hemorrhage at Nuvance Health System, in Danbury, CT, and Ben Hoffman, MD, professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.