Feb. 10, 2022 -- Forget morning coffee, stretches, or meditation. There's a new way to kick-start your brain.

Jeanenne Ray, a book editor in Marin County, CA, tackles it first thing in the morning, while still lying in bed. It's also the first on the to-do list of Shelly Groves, who owns a dog walking and pet sitting service in Avondale Estates, GA. That's also the pattern of Todd Siesky, an Atlanta communications professional, but he knows to walk away if it gets too frustrating.

The three are among the millions playing Wordle, the "it" puzzle/brain teaser of the moment. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle of Brooklyn, NY, for his partner during the pandemic, it's now been sold to The New York Times, and initially will remain free.

For those who've never tested their brain power on Wordle, it's simple but challenging. Players get six attempts to guess the five-letter word of the day. After plugging in a word as their first guess, they get feedback, with color coded blocks telling them if their chosen letters are correct and in the right position.