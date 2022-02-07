Feb. 24, 2022 -- Raghav Acharya, a student at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, was watching Avengers: Infinity War a few years back when he had a thought: How was supervillain Thanos able to snap his fingers while wearing a metal gauntlet?

Acharya, an undergraduate studying chemical engineering, took that question to assistant professor Saad Bhamla, PhD. As he and Bhamla dived deeper into their snapping supervillain, more questions surfaced: Would the metal gauntlet have dampened the vibrations? Could Thanos have built more force with metallic fingers? And what’s important for a finger snap to occur, anyway?

Then, joined by Elio Challita, a doctoral student in bioengineering, they put their questions to the test. Using high-speed cameras, the researchers recorded three people snapping their fingers in five scenarios. What they found surprised them.

“The finger snap is one of the fastest angular motions we’ve observed in the human body so far,” says Acharya. In fact, it’s about 20 times faster than the blink of an eye.