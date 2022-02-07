Voices in Your Head: Wearing Headphones Changes Listening

FRIDAY, Feb. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Headphones have a much greater impact on listeners than external speakers because they put voices "inside your head," a new study explains.

"Headphones produce a phenomenon called in-head localization, which makes the speaker sound as if they're inside your head," said study co-author On Amir, a professor of marketing at the University of California, San Diego.

"Consequently, listeners perceive the communicators as closer — both physically and socially. As a result, listeners perceive the communicator as warmer, they feel and behave more empathically toward them and they are more easily persuaded by them," Amir explained in a university news release.

The findings could have significant implications for training programs, remote work and advertising, according to the researchers.

In a series of experiments and surveys involving more than 4,000 people, the investigators found that headphones have a much stronger effect than external speakers on listeners' perceptions, judgments and behaviors.

The findings — scheduled to be published in the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes —could make a mark in a number of areas, including remote work and workplace training, the researchers suggested.