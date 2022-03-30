March 30, 2022

Bruce Willis will step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects areas of the brain that produce and process language, The New York Times reported.

Willis’ ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, made the announcement on her Instagram page, the Times said.

Aphasia, results from damage or injury to language parts of the brain. It does get in the way of a person’s ability to communicate, but it doesn’t affect intelligence. It can range from mild to severe depending on the damage to the area.

Aphasia can come on suddenly after a stroke or injury or develop slowly as the result of a neurological disorder or tumor.

Willis, 67, known best for his role in the Die Hard movie franchise, has appeared in more than 70 films during his decades-long career.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his family wrote in a statement.