Worldwide, People Like the Same Smells

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, wrote William Shakespeare.

It appears he was correct.

The smells that people like or loathe are determined not by cultural experiences but mostly by the structure of the odor molecule, according to a new international study.

"We wanted to examine if people around the world have the same smell perception and like the same types of odor, or whether this is something that is culturally learned," said study co-author Artin Arshamian, a lecturer in clinical neuroscience at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

"Traditionally it has been seen as cultural, but we can show that culture has very little to do with it," he said in an institute news release.

Cultures around the world rank different odors in a similar way, Arshamian said, but odor preferences have a personal -- though not cultural -- component, he added.

So, if you like the scent of vanilla or peaches, you've got plenty of company. Those emerged as the most pleasant scents in the study.