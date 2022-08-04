April 8, 2022 -- Researchers from Australia and Israel have found evidence of forced organ harvesting in China on people who were not first declared brain dead.

Searching for documentation that organs people need to live are being harvested from executed prisoners who did not give their permission -- a practice that the China Tribunal confirmed “beyond any reasonable doubt” in 2020 -- Jacob Lavee, MD, an Israeli heart transplant surgeon, and Matthew Robertson, a PhD student at Australian National University, uncovered something even more shocking: that organs are being taken from patients who are still alive.

The paper “bring[s] attention to an enormous human rights violation,” says Arthur Caplan, PhD, Head of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine. “What they’ve reported has been going on for many, many, years. The data is very clear that China’s doing many more transplants than they have cadaver organ donors,” he says.

The research, published in the American Journal of Transplantation, involved detailed analysis of thousands of Chinese language papers describing transplants. It identified 71 papers in which transplant surgeons describe starting organ procurement surgery before declaring their patients brain dead.