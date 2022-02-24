In the future, a high-quality voice sample, on its own, will be valuable, but the science needs to evolve, says Reza Hosseini Ghomi, MD, a neuropsychiatrist at the University of Washington and chief medical officer at Brain Check, a cognitive health technology platform. While he says voice analysis will be useful across the board, and he has researched its use for depression, he says a more practical focus is on conditions such as dementia and the loss of nerve cell function.

"In those cases, I have a truth to point to," he says, referring to evidence of brain buildup of plaques that can support the voice analysis findings.

When diagnosing the mental health status of someone, including Putin, voice isn't the only thing important to gauge, says Lillian Glass, PhD, a Los Angeles communication and body language expert. Considering only voice, she says, "is like looking [only] at the elephant's tail when you are trying to describe an elephant."

"You have to look at the body language. Is he shaking, does he move other parts of the body? Is there lots of movement?" Speech content counts, too, as does tone. "If you want to know how any of your leaders are doing, look at those aspects."

For consumers drawn to use the apps to assess themselves, Ghomi offers this advice: "Think of it as participating in research at this point."