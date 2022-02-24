May, 23, 2022 -- Fred Gutermuth, a 67-year-old retiree based in Virginia Beach, can’t remember a time when his hands didn’t shake.

During the earlier part of his life, he never gave it much thought. For 22 years, he had been in the Navy, and the tremor did not hurt his performance. But after he took a job in the Water Treatment Division of his city, testing the water for potential bacteria or toxins.

“We had to record the tests we did, and no one could read my handwriting,” he says.

A neurologist diagnosed Gutermuth with essential tremor, a disorder that causes parts of the body — particularly the hands, head, trunk, and legs — to shake involuntarily and rhythmically. It can also affect the voice.

“For a long time, only my hands were affected but lately I’ve noticed that my voice is starting to tremble too,” Gutermuth reports.