June 23, 2022 – A new study on teaching navigation skills to humans might get you a little closer to being Batman.

The process is called echolocation. Used by bats to get around in the dark, it is the process of locating an object using echoed sound waves. Dolphins and whales also use it to navigate through water. A new Durham University study demonstrates how humans, too, can develop this “sixth sense” in about 10 weeks by sending out the right code of verbal clicks and snaps.

In a 2021 study, researchers challenged both sighted and sight-challenged people to get through a series of mazes and describe objects using echolocation techniques that involved making verbal clicking noises.

They learned to “see” their surroundings by tapping into visual parts of the brain, the researchers said. By the end of the 10-week study, the group was able to cruise through the corridors with fewer collisions and identify the size and shape of objects presented to them, regardless of their age or sight status.