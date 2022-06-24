July 28, 2022 – Playing action video games appears to boost brain activity and decision-making skills.

In a study that coupled brain imaging with a decision-making task, college students who play video games regularly made faster and more accurate decisions than peers who rarely play video games.

"Video games are played by the overwhelming majority of our youth more than 3 hours every week, but the beneficial effects on decision-making abilities and the brain are not exactly known," lead investigator Mukesh Dhamala, PhD, of the Georgia State University Neuroscience Institute, said in a news release.

The new study begins to shed light on how video game playing can change the brain to improve task performance, said Dhamala and GSU co-investigator Timothy Jordan, PhD.

The researchers recruited 47 college students: 28 of whom reported playing action video games for at least 5 hours per week over the past 2 years, and 19 non-gamers who averaged less than 1 hour per week.

During brain imaging, they were given a computerized decision-making task. They were asked to press a button in their right or left hand to indicate the direction dots were moving or resist pressing either button if there wasn’t any movement.