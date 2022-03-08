Aug. 3, 2022 – We tend to think a good night’s sleep should be uninterrupted, but surprising new research from the University of Copenhagen suggests just the opposite: Brief awakenings may be a sign you’ve slept well.

The study, done on mice, found that the stress transmitter noradrenaline wakes up the brain many times a night. These “microarousals” were linked to memory consolidation, meaning they help you remember the previous day’s events. In fact, the more “awake” you are during a microarousal, the better the memory boost, the research suggests.

“Every time I wake up in the middle of the night now, I think – ah, nice, I probably just had great memory-boosting sleep,” says study author Celia Kjaerby, PhD, an assistant professor at the university’s Center for Translational Neuromedicine.

The findings add insight to what happens in the brain during sleep and may help pave the way for new treatments for those who have sleep disorders.

Waves of Noradrenaline